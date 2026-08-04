Eastern Bank Sells 56,180 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Eastern Bank lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,655 shares of the company's stock after selling 56,180 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.2% of Eastern Bank's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Eastern Bank's holdings in AbbVie were worth $80,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,779,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,306,353,000 after buying an additional 3,032,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,940,931 shares of the company's stock worth $18,494,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,179,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,824,399 shares of the company's stock worth $5,900,617,000 after acquiring an additional 356,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $5,865,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

AbbVie News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie reported strong second-quarter results, with revenue up 10.2% year over year and adjusted earnings per share exceeding consensus estimates. Growth from Skyrizi, Rinvoq and neuroscience products helped offset the continuing decline of Humira. AbbVie: Strong Q2 And New Catalysts Keep Me Bullish

AbbVie reported strong second-quarter results, with revenue up 10.2% year over year and adjusted earnings per share exceeding consensus estimates. Growth from Skyrizi, Rinvoq and neuroscience products helped offset the continuing decline of Humira. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its AbbVie price target from $265 to $285 and maintained an “overweight” rating, reflecting confidence in the company’s growth outlook and pipeline.

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its AbbVie price target from $265 to $285 and maintained an “overweight” rating, reflecting confidence in the company’s growth outlook and pipeline. Positive Sentiment: New oncology opportunities could provide additional long-term growth. AbbVie’s telisotuzumab adizutecan is cited as an emerging targeted treatment in esophageal cancer, while the late-stage ABBV-706 trial is testing another potential therapy in small-cell lung cancer. Esophageal Cancer Market Outlook

New oncology opportunities could provide additional long-term growth. AbbVie’s telisotuzumab adizutecan is cited as an emerging targeted treatment in esophageal cancer, while the late-stage ABBV-706 trial is testing another potential therapy in small-cell lung cancer. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains broadly constructive, with some estimates suggesting shares could approach $300, supported by AbbVie’s dividend profile and the performance of newer growth products. AbbVie Quietly Solved Its Biggest Problem—Now What?

Analyst commentary remains broadly constructive, with some estimates suggesting shares could approach $300, supported by AbbVie’s dividend profile and the performance of newer growth products. Negative Sentiment: The Apogee Therapeutics acquisition is reducing projected 2026 earnings per share while increasing research and development costs. Although AbbVie raised its revenue outlook, the earnings dilution and weaker near-term guidance have prompted investor caution. ABBV Q2 Earnings Call Balances Growth With Apogee Dilution

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on AbbVie from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AbbVie from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on AbbVie from $249.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $271.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Stock Down 2.5%

ABBV stock opened at $244.62 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $239.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.25. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.75 and a 52-week high of $267.47. The firm has a market cap of $432.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.10, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 466.39% and a net margin of 9.80%.The firm had revenue of $16.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.840-3.880 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. AbbVie's payout ratio is 195.48%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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