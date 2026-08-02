Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 19,410 Danaher Corporation $DHR

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,410 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $3,680,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Danaher by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248,020 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $56,777,000 after acquiring an additional 186,584 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,477,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,495,287 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,029,061,000 after purchasing an additional 43,169 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 674,373 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $154,377,000 after purchasing an additional 463,764 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 292,894 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $69,296,000 after purchasing an additional 31,790 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Danaher Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE DHR opened at $195.25 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $160.93 and a 52 week high of $242.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $188.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Danaher had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Danaher's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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