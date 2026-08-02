Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 32,653 SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,458,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SN. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter valued at $17,072,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in SharkNinja by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 201,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,581,000 after buying an additional 38,815 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SharkNinja by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 116,041 shares of the company's stock worth $12,985,000 after acquiring an additional 26,962 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SharkNinja by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 117,150 shares of the company's stock worth $13,109,000 after acquiring an additional 80,325 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 80,000 shares of the company's stock worth $9,095,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company's stock.

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SharkNinja Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE SN opened at $162.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $140.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.12 and a 52-week high of $164.37.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SharkNinja from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on SharkNinja from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on SharkNinja from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $167.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SN

Insider Buying and Selling at SharkNinja

In other news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 6,923 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $782,091.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $197,697.50. This trade represents a 79.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

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