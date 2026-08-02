Edgestream Partners L.P. Reduces Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW - Free Report) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,971 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 3,963 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1,462.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,071,854 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,081,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,958,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 34,269.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435,466 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $439,407,000 after buying an additional 434,199 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,286 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,036,584,000 after buying an additional 389,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth $239,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company's stock.

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W.W. Grainger Trading Up 2.2%

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $1,385.45 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $906.52 and a 1 year high of $1,419.91. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,336.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1,203.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.21 by $1.44. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.86 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 44.250-46.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 45.46 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $2.49 dividend. This represents a $9.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. W.W. Grainger's payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,337.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Stephens cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $1,355.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,052.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,230.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GWW

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,232.29, for a total transaction of $1,795,446.53. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,471.28. This represents a 39.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 313 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,231.69, for a total value of $385,518.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,444.31. This trade represents a 43.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,232,291. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc NYSE: GWW is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger's product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

Further Reading

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