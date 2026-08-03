Edgestream Partners L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,695 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,553 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Cencora were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Cencora by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67,281 shares of the company's stock worth $22,724,000 after purchasing an additional 24,431 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth about $16,487,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cencora by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 289,370 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,735,000 after purchasing an additional 179,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lauren M. Tyler purchased 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $270.23 per share, for a total transaction of $148,626.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,932.57. This represents a 14.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of COR opened at $312.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.41. The stock has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.82 and a 1-year high of $377.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $78.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.09 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 135.20% and a net margin of 0.78%.The business's revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.8 EPS for the current year.

Cencora declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Cencora's dividend payout ratio is 18.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Cencora from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cencora from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cencora from $429.00 to $331.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cencora from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $367.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COR

Cencora Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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