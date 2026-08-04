Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 58,230 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 88.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,402 shares of the company's stock after selling 58,230 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,888 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 466,290 shares of the company's stock worth $106,543,000 after buying an additional 15,458 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Axecap Investments LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 713.2% in the fourth quarter. Axecap Investments LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinhood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $15,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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More AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie reported strong second-quarter results, with revenue up 10.2% year over year and adjusted earnings per share exceeding consensus estimates. Growth from Skyrizi, Rinvoq and neuroscience products helped offset the continuing decline of Humira. AbbVie: Strong Q2 And New Catalysts Keep Me Bullish

AbbVie reported strong second-quarter results, with revenue up 10.2% year over year and adjusted earnings per share exceeding consensus estimates. Growth from Skyrizi, Rinvoq and neuroscience products helped offset the continuing decline of Humira. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its AbbVie price target from $265 to $285 and maintained an “overweight” rating, reflecting confidence in the company’s growth outlook and pipeline.

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its AbbVie price target from $265 to $285 and maintained an “overweight” rating, reflecting confidence in the company’s growth outlook and pipeline. Positive Sentiment: New oncology opportunities could provide additional long-term growth. AbbVie’s telisotuzumab adizutecan is cited as an emerging targeted treatment in esophageal cancer, while the late-stage ABBV-706 trial is testing another potential therapy in small-cell lung cancer. Esophageal Cancer Market Outlook

New oncology opportunities could provide additional long-term growth. AbbVie’s telisotuzumab adizutecan is cited as an emerging targeted treatment in esophageal cancer, while the late-stage ABBV-706 trial is testing another potential therapy in small-cell lung cancer. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains broadly constructive, with some estimates suggesting shares could approach $300, supported by AbbVie’s dividend profile and the performance of newer growth products. AbbVie Quietly Solved Its Biggest Problem—Now What?

Analyst commentary remains broadly constructive, with some estimates suggesting shares could approach $300, supported by AbbVie’s dividend profile and the performance of newer growth products. Negative Sentiment: The Apogee Therapeutics acquisition is reducing projected 2026 earnings per share while increasing research and development costs. Although AbbVie raised its revenue outlook, the earnings dilution and weaker near-term guidance have prompted investor caution. ABBV Q2 Earnings Call Balances Growth With Apogee Dilution

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on AbbVie from $234.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on AbbVie from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AbbVie from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $271.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $244.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.30. The company's 50 day moving average price is $239.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.25. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.75 and a 52 week high of $267.47.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 466.39%. The company had revenue of $16.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.840-3.880 EPS. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is presently 195.48%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

See Also

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