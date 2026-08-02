Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $3.74 Million Position in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,952 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,736,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,882.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,719.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2,207.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,902.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,944.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an "underperform" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Markel Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Markel Group from $2,100.00 to $1,950.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Markel Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $2,025.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MKL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 76 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,847.31, for a total transaction of $140,395.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 645 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,514.95. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diane Leopold purchased 50 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,789.19 per share, with a total value of $89,459.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 550 shares in the company, valued at $984,054.50. This trade represents a 10.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company's stock.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group NYSE: MKL is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

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