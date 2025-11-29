Edgewood Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Edgewood Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,616,541 shares of the company's stock after selling 869,824 shares during the quarter. Airbnb makes up 4.5% of Edgewood Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Edgewood Management LLC owned 1.69% of Airbnb worth $1,404,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Airbnb by 7.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 139,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 11.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,241 shares of the company's stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,644,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 94,090 shares of the company's stock worth $12,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABNB shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $124.00 target price on shares of Airbnb and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a "sector weight" rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Airbnb to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $143.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.57, for a total value of $29,162,520.00. Following the sale, the director owned 940,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at $116,157,653.55. The trade was a 20.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 12,184 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.65, for a total value of $1,555,287.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 444,070 shares in the company, valued at $56,685,535.50. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,676,514 shares of company stock valued at $204,832,922. 27.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB opened at $116.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.83 and a 200 day moving average of $128.07. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

