Edgewood Management LLC Has $1.06 Billion Stock Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 696,211 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 40,837 shares during the period. Transdigm Group comprises about 3.4% of Edgewood Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Edgewood Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Transdigm Group worth $1,058,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 980 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Transdigm Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,549 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $31,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $453,000. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 51.2% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 195 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

In other Transdigm Group news, CEO Michael Lisman purchased 1,954 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,339.14 per share, with a total value of $2,616,679.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,679.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,334.92, for a total value of $3,652,341.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $28,764,856.16. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 36,086 shares of company stock valued at $47,639,028 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company's stock.

TDG stock opened at $1,360.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,183.60 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $1,308.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,397.95.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.33 by $0.49. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. Research analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TDG. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,385.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,710.00 to $1,650.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Transdigm Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,405.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,730.00 to $1,647.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,576.29.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

