Edgewood Management LLC Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Edgewood Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,434 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,869 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC's holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 7,361 shares of the company's stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 28,826 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company's stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company's stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company's stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $92.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.63.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The firm's revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Estee Lauder Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estee Lauder Companies

In other news, VP Meridith Webster sold 5,430 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $476,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 3,972 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $364,748.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,196,785.96. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $94.43.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

