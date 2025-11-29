Free Trial
Ends Tomorrow: 5 Weeks of MarketBeat All Access for $5
  • 0Days
  • 0Hours
  • 0Minutes
  • 0Seconds
Claim the Deal
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Edgewood Management LLC Has $977.28 Million Position in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
Copart logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Edgewood Management LLC trimmed its Copart stake by 7.3% in Q2 and now holds 19,916,047 shares worth about $977.28 million, representing 2.06% of Copart and the firm’s 19th-largest position.
  • Other large institutional moves include new stakes from Norges Bank (~$549.4M) and Nuveen (~$267.7M) and sizable increases from Fiera, PineStone and Amundi, leaving roughly 85.8% of the stock owned by institutions.
  • Corporate insiders have been net sellers—353,123 shares (~$15.9M) sold in the past 90 days, including a 43.7% reduction by CEO Jeffrey Liaw—and analysts' consensus rating is a Hold with a $47.60 target price.
  • Interested in Copart? Here are five stocks we like better.

Edgewood Management LLC lessened its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT - Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,916,047 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 1,578,801 shares during the period. Copart comprises about 3.1% of Edgewood Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Edgewood Management LLC owned 2.06% of Copart worth $977,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $549,448,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,723,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,000,430 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $343,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,820 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,407,471 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $314,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Copart by 32.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 9,380,026 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $531,256,000 after buying an additional 2,299,192 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a $62.00 target price on shares of Copart and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Copart from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Barclays restated an "underweight" rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Copart from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Copart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Read Our Latest Report on CPRT

Insider Activity at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $10,879,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,087,635.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,403,360.28. This trade represents a 43.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 353,123 shares of company stock valued at $15,873,689. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day moving average of $47.18. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $64.06. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Copart Right Now?

Before you consider Copart, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Copart wasn't on the list.

While Copart currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Elon Musk's Next Move Cover
Elon Musk's Next Move

Explore Elon Musk’s boldest ventures yet—from AI and autonomy to space colonization—and find out how investors can ride the next wave of innovation.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Shots officially fired…
Shots officially fired…
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines