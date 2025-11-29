Edgewood Management LLC Has $977.28 Million Position in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Edgewood Management LLC lessened its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT - Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,916,047 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 1,578,801 shares during the period. Copart comprises about 3.1% of Edgewood Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Edgewood Management LLC owned 2.06% of Copart worth $977,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $549,448,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,723,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,000,430 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $343,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,820 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,407,471 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $314,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Copart by 32.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 9,380,026 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $531,256,000 after buying an additional 2,299,192 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a $62.00 target price on shares of Copart and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Copart from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Barclays restated an "underweight" rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Copart from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Copart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $10,879,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,087,635.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,403,360.28. This trade represents a 43.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 353,123 shares of company stock valued at $15,873,689. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day moving average of $47.18. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $64.06. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

