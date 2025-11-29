Edgewood Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,249,791 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 157,567 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology makes up about 3.0% of Edgewood Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Edgewood Management LLC owned 0.61% of Spotify Technology worth $959,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 156.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $599.11 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $657.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $681.75. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $443.21 and a 1 year high of $785.00. The company has a market capitalization of $123.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.96. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 8.46%.The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $640.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Phillip Securities raised Spotify Technology from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Spotify Technology from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $765.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $758.86.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

