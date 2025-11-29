Edgewood Management LLC Lowers Stake in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Edgewood Management LLC decreased its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,358 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 15,050 shares during the quarter. Edgewood Management LLC's holdings in American Tower were worth $6,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 0.3% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Novem Group lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.8% during the second quarter. Novem Group now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.6% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,924 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In related news, Director Eugene F. Reilly bought 5,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.99 per share, for a total transaction of $994,110.46. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,274.11. This represents a 4,114.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $203.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. HSBC decreased their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $231.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised American Tower from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Tower from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $228.44.

American Tower Stock Up 0.4%

American Tower stock opened at $181.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock's fifty day moving average is $185.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.75. American Tower Corporation has a 1-year low of $172.51 and a 1-year high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.14. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.63%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

