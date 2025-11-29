Edgewood Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Edgewood Management LLC cut its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX - Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,634,877 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 651,413 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up about 4.1% of Edgewood Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Edgewood Management LLC owned 1.18% of Blackstone worth $1,291,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 9.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 220,076 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $32,862,000 after purchasing an additional 19,255 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in Blackstone by 0.8% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 88,469 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $13,233,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth $1,071,348,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 129,065 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 273,388 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $40,893,000 after purchasing an additional 143,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Dbs Bank raised shares of Blackstone to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Blackstone from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.1%

BX stock opened at $146.48 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $155.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.92. The company has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $194.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone's previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Blackstone's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.43%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, Director James Breyer bought 13,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.86 per share, with a total value of $1,999,654.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 68,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,912,817.16. The trade was a 25.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone purchased 385,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.68. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 16,332,883 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $424,001,642.68. This represents a 2.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 2,950,751 shares of company stock valued at $79,050,138 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

