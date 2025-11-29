Edgewood Management LLC Purchases 20,000 Shares of QXO, Inc. $QXO

Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QXO, Inc. (NYSE:QXO - Free Report) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC's holdings in QXO were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QXO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of QXO by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 8,303 shares of the company's stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in QXO by 46.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 815,280 shares of the company's stock worth $17,561,000 after purchasing an additional 258,680 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in QXO by 192.7% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 296,201 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 195,018 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of QXO in the 2nd quarter worth $482,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of QXO in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company's stock.

QXO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of QXO in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on QXO in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of QXO in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research downgraded QXO from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of QXO in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.85.

Shares of QXO stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55. QXO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.26.

QXO (NYSE:QXO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. QXO had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.09%.The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. The company's revenue was up 20726.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QXO, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

