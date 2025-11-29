Edgewood Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 335,229 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $612,785,000. Fair Isaac makes up about 1.9% of Edgewood Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Edgewood Management LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Fair Isaac at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FICO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 41.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 16.3% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 292 shares of the technology company's stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company's stock.

Shares of FICO opened at $1,805.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,677.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,644.38. The firm has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 70.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1-year low of $1,300.00 and a 1-year high of $2,400.00.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $515.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.38 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.Fair Isaac's revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.54 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fair Isaac from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Fair Isaac to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,000.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $2,118.50.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,732.88, for a total transaction of $4,158,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,945,577.04. This represents a 18.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,422 shares of company stock worth $23,226,939. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

