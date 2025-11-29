Edgewood Management LLC Sells 182,524 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Edgewood Management LLC trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,238,950 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 182,524 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 5.6% of Edgewood Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Edgewood Management LLC owned 0.80% of Intuit worth $1,763,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,890,282,000 after purchasing an additional 36,513 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the software maker's stock worth $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 41,830 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $32,947,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts: Sign Up

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $633.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The company's 50 day moving average price is $663.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $706.48. The firm has a market cap of $176.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Intuit's payout ratio is 32.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at $876,792.70. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,203 in the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Intuit from $900.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuit from $880.00 to $840.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $798.20.

Get Our Latest Report on INTU

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuit, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuit wasn't on the list.

While Intuit currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here