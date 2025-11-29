Edgewood Management LLC Sells 2,394 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Edgewood Management LLC trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 34.8% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 430,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $48,229,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $5,544,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 31,618 shares during the period. Finally, VeraBank N.A. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.23, for a total transaction of $313,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,354,922.65. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $1,193,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 581,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,389,826.17. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,146 shares of company stock worth $14,012,141. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $135.00 price target on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a "sector outperform" rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $130.65.

Read Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $125.85 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $119.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.49. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.57 and a 52-week high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is 48.99%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gilead Sciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gilead Sciences wasn't on the list.

While Gilead Sciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here