Edgewood Management LLC Sells 241,256 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Edgewood Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,915,940 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 241,256 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises 4.8% of Edgewood Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Edgewood Management LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Synopsys worth $1,494,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $647,964,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,480,000. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,491,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,829,770 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,359,747,000 after buying an additional 346,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 106.0% in the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 645,895 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $331,137,000 after buying an additional 332,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total transaction of $4,945,385.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,520 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,278,468. This trade represents a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total transaction of $2,228,709.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,339,847.09. The trade was a 19.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $590.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Baird R W cut shares of Synopsys from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Synopsys from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Synopsys from $660.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $556.33.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $417.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $440.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.74 and a 12-month high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Synopsys's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

