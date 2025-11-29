Edgewood Management LLC Sells 6,613 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

Edgewood Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,277 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 6,613 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC's holdings in CME Group were worth $9,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,176,376 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,695,313,000 after acquiring an additional 532,549 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,178,681 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,524,271,000 after purchasing an additional 319,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,571,447,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,113,991 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,091,401,000 after purchasing an additional 363,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,920,046 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $804,823,000 after buying an additional 84,005 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $102,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 7,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,962. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 262 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $265.19 per share, with a total value of $69,479.78. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 258,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,540,742.21. The trade was a 0.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,147 shares of company stock worth $562,079. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $281.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.62 and a fifty-two week high of $290.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.71. The company has a market capitalization of $101.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 58.84%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. CME Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CME. Citigroup raised CME Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $296.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $313.00 to $304.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $287.71.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

