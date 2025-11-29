Edgewood Management LLC Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Edgewood Management LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,921 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Edgewood Management LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14.1% in the second quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 2,490 shares of the company's stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company's stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 114,344 shares of the company's stock worth $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,309 shares of the company's stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

PEP opened at $148.91 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $163.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.01 and a 200 day moving average of $141.02. The firm has a market cap of $203.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The business had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is currently 108.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $156.90.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

