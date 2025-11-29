Edgewood Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Edgewood Management LLC decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX - Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,454,947 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock after selling 189,079 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 3.5% of Edgewood Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Edgewood Management LLC owned 0.96% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $1,092,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,275 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $16,150,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,813,378 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,697,716,000 after purchasing an additional 65,047 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 966 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,593,974,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $7,974,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $478.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $517.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $439.00 to $438.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $530.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $423.00 to $415.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $491.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRTX

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 53,604 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.72, for a total transaction of $23,624,354.88. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 24,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,588,738.72. The trade was a 69.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $433.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.36. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $415.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $362.50 and a 52 week high of $519.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.05 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vertex Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vertex Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here