Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Stock Position Raised by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,403 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 63,284 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $34,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $330,881,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,670,991 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $912,788,000 after buying an additional 1,584,958 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 49.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,446,891 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $269,581,000 after buying an additional 1,147,291 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,931,297 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $229,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,832,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $1,080,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,725.84. The trade was a 24.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,020 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $84,201.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,816,265.10. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW opened at $86.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company's fifty day moving average is $79.44 and its 200-day moving average is $78.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.94 and a 12 month high of $87.40.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Edwards Lifesciences's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Edwards Lifesciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Edwards Lifesciences wasn't on the list.

While Edwards Lifesciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here