Electron Capital Partners LLC Has $10.37 Million Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Electron Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 91.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,859 shares of the company's stock after selling 178,689 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $10,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,023,625 shares of the company's stock worth $16,354,691,000 after buying an additional 208,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,469,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,496,232,000 after acquiring an additional 231,392 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,249,193 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,074,039,000 after acquiring an additional 68,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,054,474 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,957,024,000 after acquiring an additional 685,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,283,114,000.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Trading Up 6.8%

GE Vernova stock opened at $1,048.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $1,015.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $842.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.04 and a 52 week high of $1,181.95.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GEV. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 price target on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,089.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GEV

More GE Vernova News

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GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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