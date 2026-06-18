Electron Capital Partners LLC Makes New $32.71 Million Investment in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 161,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $32,714,000. Keysight Technologies makes up approximately 1.5% of Electron Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Keysight Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,123,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 334,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $67,934,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 80,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $16,379,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,137,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,070,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.0%

KEYS stock opened at $350.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.49. The company has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.85 and a twelve month high of $370.17.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.The business's revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Zacks Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $310.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.19, for a total transaction of $594,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 34,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,252,757.81. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total value of $596,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,272 shares in the company, valued at $37,377,406.64. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 8,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,960 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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