Element Capital Management LLC Has $21.06 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Element Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 159.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,890 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 53,416 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises 10.1% of Element Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest position. Element Capital Management LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $21,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,089,803,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Capital One Financial by 107.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,040,408 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $859,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,208 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Capital One Financial by 30.3% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,388,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,570,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,148 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 7,143.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,448,126 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $350,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 12.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,838,304 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,516,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,215 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, March 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $258.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $200.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $124.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.42, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $174.24 and a 12-month high of $259.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.97.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the sale, the insider owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $314,052.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,148,916.94. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

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