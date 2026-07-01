Element Squared LLC Purchases New Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Element Squared LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.3% of Element Squared LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $3,183,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $16,985,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total transaction of $70,524.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,343,815.72. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $769.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $700.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Leerink Partners reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $641.00 target price (down from $792.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $855.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $792.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $623.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.25. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $658.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $727.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $521.00 and a fifty-two week high of $821.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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