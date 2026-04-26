Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,287 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,414 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Elevance Health were worth $9,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELV. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 41.5% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 6.9% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 65,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 5.0% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 111.8% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 43,911 shares of the company's stock worth $17,080,000 after acquiring an additional 23,180 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Elevance Health from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Elevance Health from $384.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Elevance Health from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Elevance Health from $394.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Elevance Health from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $380.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Elevance Health

Key Headlines Impacting Elevance Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Elevance Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and upgraded outlook — ELV reported strong Q1 results (EPS $12.58 vs. estimates) and raised its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to at least $26.75 while targeting ~12% EPS growth in 2027, which supports earnings upside and margin improvement. Elevance raises 2026 outlook

Q1 beat and upgraded outlook — ELV reported strong Q1 results (EPS $12.58 vs. estimates) and raised its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to at least $26.75 while targeting ~12% EPS growth in 2027, which supports earnings upside and margin improvement. Positive Sentiment: Large analyst upgrade — Sanford C. Bernstein raised its price target to $424 and kept an "outperform" rating, implying ~23% upside; a high-conviction bullish call that can attract demand. Bernstein raises PT to $424

Large analyst upgrade — Sanford C. Bernstein raised its price target to $424 and kept an "outperform" rating, implying ~23% upside; a high-conviction bullish call that can attract demand. Positive Sentiment: Barclays reiteration of Buy — Barclays stuck with a Buy rating, signaling institutional confidence that can provide support for the shares. Barclays sticks to Buy

Barclays reiteration of Buy — Barclays stuck with a Buy rating, signaling institutional confidence that can provide support for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Operational tailwinds noted — Management highlighted medical cost controls and AI-driven margin expansion, and major outlets reported the company raised its annual profit forecast on those controls, reinforcing the positive earnings message. Profit forecast raised on cost controls

Operational tailwinds noted — Management highlighted medical cost controls and AI-driven margin expansion, and major outlets reported the company raised its annual profit forecast on those controls, reinforcing the positive earnings message. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst PT lifts with conservative ratings — Several firms nudged up targets but kept neutral/hold stances (Goldman to $370 neutral; Deutsche Bank to $363 hold; Evercore to $360 in-line). These raise reference prices but signal measured optimism. Goldman raises PT to $370

Mixed analyst PT lifts with conservative ratings — Several firms nudged up targets but kept neutral/hold stances (Goldman to $370 neutral; Deutsche Bank to $363 hold; Evercore to $360 in-line). These raise reference prices but signal measured optimism. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies update — Jefferies revised its forecasts after a deeper look at exchange-segment dynamics and trimmed its PT slightly; this is an analyst reshuffle rather than a directional shock. Jefferies updates forecasts

Jefferies update — Jefferies revised its forecasts after a deeper look at exchange-segment dynamics and trimmed its PT slightly; this is an analyst reshuffle rather than a directional shock. Negative Sentiment: Investor litigation probe — Law firm Kirby McInerney has opened an investigation into potential securities claims involving Elevance and/or its senior management; legal scrutiny can pressure the stock and raise uncertainty. Kirby McInerney investor alert

Investor litigation probe — Law firm Kirby McInerney has opened an investigation into potential securities claims involving Elevance and/or its senior management; legal scrutiny can pressure the stock and raise uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Some broker nuance implies limited near-term upside — Robert W. Baird's update leaves a neutral stance with a lower relative target vs. some peers, noting limited immediate upside which can cap buying interest. Baird adjusts PT

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.5%

Elevance Health stock opened at $344.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49. The business's 50-day moving average price is $308.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $427.54.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.74 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $49.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.21 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.62%.Elevance Health's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.97 earnings per share. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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