Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,132 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,071 shares during the quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,837,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at $766,745.11. This trade represents a 19.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $3,521,612 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELV. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Elevance Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Baird R W cut shares of Elevance Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $510.38.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $383.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.37. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $357.45 and a 1-year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.26 billion. On average, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.69%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

