Elevated Financial Group LLC Takes Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Elevated Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,771,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,200,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,352 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 15.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,094,276 shares of the company's stock worth $2,592,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135,198 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in CocaCola in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,443,000. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,130,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,025,595 shares of the company's stock valued at $211,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,959 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $2,284,228.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 72,449 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total transaction of $5,833,593.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 279,917 shares in the company, valued at $22,538,916.84. This trade represents a 20.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 892,925 shares of company stock worth $70,254,796. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of KO opened at $76.66 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.23 and a 200 day moving average of $73.25. The firm has a market cap of $329.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.46.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from CocaCola's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. CocaCola's payout ratio is 69.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $85.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CocaCola

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola's brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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