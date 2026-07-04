Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 7,920 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 675.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,093 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 171.4% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $438.31 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $381.61 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $419.23 and a 200-day moving average of $450.50.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings cut S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore cut their price target on S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $540.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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