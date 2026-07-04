Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,570 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 108.5% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,147 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,165 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $222,120,000 after buying an additional 34,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on Caterpillar to $1,218 from $1,043 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock’s earnings and growth outlook. Article Link

Truist raised its price target on Caterpillar to $1,218 from $1,043 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock’s earnings and growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted Caterpillar as a momentum, long-term, and “trending” stock, suggesting investor interest remains strong and could help keep shares elevated. Article Link

Several reports highlighted Caterpillar as a momentum, long-term, and “trending” stock, suggesting investor interest remains strong and could help keep shares elevated. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators pointed to Caterpillar’s role in powering data centers and other AI-related infrastructure, a theme that has helped explain the stock’s strong run. Article Link

Analysts and commentators pointed to Caterpillar’s role in powering data centers and other AI-related infrastructure, a theme that has helped explain the stock’s strong run. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar also received fresh praise for strong backlog, earnings growth, and long-term expansion plans, which supports the case for continued upside. Article Link

Caterpillar also received fresh praise for strong backlog, earnings growth, and long-term expansion plans, which supports the case for continued upside. Neutral Sentiment: Caterpillar announced a $5 million investment in Texas workforce training and manufacturing education, a positive long-term initiative but not likely a major near-term stock driver. Article Link

Caterpillar announced a $5 million investment in Texas workforce training and manufacturing education, a positive long-term initiative but not likely a major near-term stock driver. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street analyst coverage remains broadly optimistic, with multiple articles noting favorable average brokerage recommendations, though these do not always translate into reliable signals. Article Link

Wall Street analyst coverage remains broadly optimistic, with multiple articles noting favorable average brokerage recommendations, though these do not always translate into reliable signals. Negative Sentiment: Michael Burry disclosed a first-ever short position in Caterpillar, arguing the stock’s AI-linked rally may have stretched valuation too far; that news is likely the main source of pressure on shares today. Article Link

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total value of $14,399,860.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,631,913.85. The trade was a 22.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $906.00, for a total transaction of $326,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $480,180. This trade represents a 40.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $965.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $444.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock's fifty day moving average is $918.32 and its 200 day moving average is $769.03. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $388.09 and a one year high of $1,073.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $900.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $769.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $949.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

See Also

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