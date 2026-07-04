Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.45 Million Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,380 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

GE Vernova Stock Up 0.0%

GEV stock opened at $1,113.43 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $506.02 and a 1-year high of $1,181.95. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $1,042.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $879.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.09.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.83%.

Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on GEV shares. Zacks Research cut GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,328.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,206.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $1,350.00 to $1,210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,089.88.

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GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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