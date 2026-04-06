e.l.f. Beauty $ELF Shares Acquired by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Free Report) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,924 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 48,504 shares during the period. e.l.f. Beauty accounts for approximately 2.4% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $14,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company's stock.

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More e.l.f. Beauty News

Here are the key news stories impacting e.l.f. Beauty this week:

Positive Sentiment: Evercore initiated coverage with an “in-line” rating and a $68 price target (about ~11% above the current price), which can attract buyer interest and act as a nearer-term valuation anchor for the stock. Read More.

Evercore initiated coverage with an “in-line” rating and a $68 price target (about ~11% above the current price), which can attract buyer interest and act as a nearer-term valuation anchor for the stock. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Marketing push — e.l.f. launched a true-crime–inspired mockumentary campaign promoting its affordable positioning; this is a brand/awareness play that can support sales over time but is unlikely to move the stock immediately. Read More.

Marketing push — e.l.f. launched a true-crime–inspired mockumentary campaign promoting its affordable positioning; this is a brand/awareness play that can support sales over time but is unlikely to move the stock immediately. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional backing remains strong: several large funds increased positions during the quarter, which provides stability and longer-term support for the share base. (This underpins institutional interest but doesn't guarantee near-term upside.) Read More.

Institutional backing remains strong: several large funds increased positions during the quarter, which provides stability and longer-term support for the share base. (This underpins institutional interest but doesn't guarantee near-term upside.) Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale — CEO Tarang Amin sold 52,880 shares (~$3.3M) under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reducing his stake by ~35%. Even if planned, large insider selling can sour sentiment and prompt short-term selling. Read More.

Insider sale — CEO Tarang Amin sold 52,880 shares (~$3.3M) under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reducing his stake by ~35%. Even if planned, large insider selling can sour sentiment and prompt short-term selling. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose ~21.4% in March, increasing potential downside pressure and volatility if shorts remain active or pick up momentum. Read More.

Short interest rose ~21.4% in March, increasing potential downside pressure and volatility if shorts remain active or pick up momentum. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Recent price action: coverage and news flow coincided with a notable intra-day pullback, highlighting current bearish momentum and technical pressure from the 50- and 200-day moving averages being well above the market price. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 24th. TD Cowen cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $117.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 52,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $3,312,403.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 98,416 shares in the company, valued at $6,164,778.24. This represents a 34.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 0.0%

ELF opened at $61.16 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $78.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.83. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $150.99.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.52. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.84%.The company had revenue of $489.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty NYSE: ELF is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

Further Reading

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