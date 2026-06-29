Eli Lilly and Company $LLY is ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s 10th Largest Position

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,700 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,349 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 2.4% of ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $221,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock worth $29,789,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock worth $33,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,165 shares of the company's stock worth $126,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 318.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the company's stock worth $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,235.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: The European Medicines Agency’s CHMP recommended approval of Jaypirca (pirtobrutinib) for adults with chronic lymphocytic leukemia across all lines of therapy, which could expand Lilly’s oncology revenue opportunity in the EU. Article Title

The European Medicines Agency’s CHMP recommended approval of for adults with chronic lymphocytic leukemia across all lines of therapy, which could expand Lilly’s oncology revenue opportunity in the EU. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also focused on Lilly’s obesity franchise, with new details on the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program that could broaden access to Foundayo (orforglipron) and Zepbound for eligible Medicare Part D patients starting July 1. Article Title

Investors are also focused on Lilly’s obesity franchise, with new details on the program that could broaden access to and for eligible Medicare Part D patients starting July 1. Positive Sentiment: Management’s expanded access push and continued clinical progress in obesity/diabetes are reinforcing the view that Lilly remains a leader in the weight-loss drug race, supporting bullish sentiment. Article Title

Management’s expanded access push and continued clinical progress in obesity/diabetes are reinforcing the view that Lilly remains a leader in the weight-loss drug race, supporting bullish sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent coverage highlights Lilly’s strong pipeline and market leadership, but also notes valuation concerns and a less attractive entry point after the stock’s big run. Article Title

Some recent coverage highlights Lilly’s strong pipeline and market leadership, but also notes valuation concerns and a less attractive entry point after the stock’s big run. Neutral Sentiment: News about Lilly launching its cancer drug Tanstrive in India adds another growth angle, but it appears to be a smaller near-term stock driver than the obesity and EU approval updates. Article Title

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,206.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,036.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,021.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,215.76. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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