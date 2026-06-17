Eli Lilly and Company $LLY is BLKBRD Asset Management LP's 4th Largest Position

BLKBRD Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 128.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,031 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 5.8% of BLKBRD Asset Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. BLKBRD Asset Management LP's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company's stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of LLY opened at $1,122.47 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,182.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,006.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1,016.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Leerink Partners set a $1,119.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,285.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,227.74.

View Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lilly acquired 4E Therapeutics, a developer of non-opioid pain treatments, expanding its push into the painkiller market and broadening the company beyond obesity and diabetes drugs. Article Title

Lilly acquired 4E Therapeutics, a developer of non-opioid pain treatments, expanding its push into the painkiller market and broadening the company beyond obesity and diabetes drugs. Positive Sentiment: The company announced several pipeline updates, including progress on oral and early-stage candidates and a Phase 1 Alzheimer’s program, reinforcing investor focus on Lilly’s deep R&D pipeline. Article Title

The company announced several pipeline updates, including progress on oral and early-stage candidates and a Phase 1 Alzheimer’s program, reinforcing investor focus on Lilly’s deep R&D pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Market research highlighting strong growth in the global GLP-1 receptor agonist market supports the long-term demand outlook for Lilly’s obesity and diabetes franchise, which remains a key driver of the stock. Article Title

Market research highlighting strong growth in the global GLP-1 receptor agonist market supports the long-term demand outlook for Lilly’s obesity and diabetes franchise, which remains a key driver of the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Healthcare stocks were generally firmer in afternoon trading, providing a modest sector tailwind rather than a company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Healthcare stocks were generally firmer in afternoon trading, providing a modest sector tailwind rather than a company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles compared Lilly with Novo Nordisk amid ongoing obesity-drug competition, but these were mostly industry commentary and not new fundamental news for LLY. Article Title

Several articles compared Lilly with Novo Nordisk amid ongoing obesity-drug competition, but these were mostly industry commentary and not new fundamental news for LLY. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also weighing a “quiet new threat” to Lilly’s GLP-1 business, as employer coverage and access concerns could slow adoption or limit growth for its top-selling obesity drugs. Article Title

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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