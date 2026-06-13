Eli Lilly and Company $LLY is Castleark Management LLC's 6th Largest Position

Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 83.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,578 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 2.6% of Castleark Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Castleark Management LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $87,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,137.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,182.73. The firm's fifty day moving average is $998.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1,016.72. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,183.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Leerink Partners set a $1,119.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,227.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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