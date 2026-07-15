Eli Lilly and Company $LLY is MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's 8th Largest Position

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,242 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 2.3% of MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $22,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $749,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,154.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,106.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,034.58. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,249.45. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,271.93.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Eli Lilly won full FDA approval for selpercatinib in solid tumors, a regulatory win that could support future oncology revenue and reinforces the strength of Lilly’s pipeline. Eli Lilly Wins Full FDA Approval for Selpercatinib in Solid Tumors
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with Guggenheim raising its price target on Lilly and maintaining a buy rating, while other recent reports highlighted bullish analyst views and momentum around the company’s pipeline. Eli Lilly Stock in Focus as Company Presents New Kisunla Data at AAIC Following Wave of Analyst Upgrades
- Positive Sentiment: Investors are also focused on Lilly’s obesity franchise, with articles noting that its weight-loss drugs now account for a very large share of revenue, underscoring how central that growth engine remains for the stock. Here's How Much Eli Lilly's Weight-Loss Drugs Are Worth to Investors
- Neutral Sentiment: Lilly has been presenting new Kisunla data at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, which keeps attention on its dementia pipeline but does not yet appear to have delivered a clear market-moving surprise. Eli Lilly Stock in Focus as Company Presents New Kisunla Data at AAIC Following Wave of Analyst Upgrades
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on whether Lilly’s shares can climb much higher has added to trading interest, but this is largely market speculation rather than a new fundamental catalyst. Is Lilly Stock On Track To Hit $2,090?
- Negative Sentiment: Despite the positive pipeline and analyst backdrop, traders are reacting to signs of weakness in LLY shares versus the broader market, suggesting some profit-taking or rotation out of the name. Eli Lilly (LLY) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
- Negative Sentiment: One article flagged a “disturbing trend” in the billion-dollar obesity-drug market as Lilly prepares to roll out its new weight-loss pill, hinting at rising scrutiny of competition and execution risk in its most important growth category. Is This Disturbing Trend Bad News for Eli Lilly in the Billion-Dollar Obesity Drug Market?
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
(Free Report
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Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
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