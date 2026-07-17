Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,557 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $331,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,087,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,361,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,002,744,000 after purchasing an additional 635,358 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,593,019 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,757,510,000 after purchasing an additional 407,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,154,619,000 after purchasing an additional 61,851 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,910,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,024,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,235.00 to $1,273.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,251.00 to $1,334.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,283.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $1,172.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,114.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,035.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,249.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here