Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,979 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $25,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company's stock worth $20,392,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock worth $29,789,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock worth $32,365,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock worth $33,471,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,165 shares of the company's stock worth $126,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Late-stage Phase 3 data for Lilly’s experimental weight-loss drug retatrutide showed dramatic results, with patients losing about 28% of body weight on average over 80 weeks, strengthening the case for a future approval and expanding Lilly’s obesity pipeline. Article Title

Late-stage Phase 3 data for Lilly’s experimental weight-loss drug showed dramatic results, with patients losing about 28% of body weight on average over 80 weeks, strengthening the case for a future approval and expanding Lilly’s obesity pipeline. Positive Sentiment: CNBC reported that retatrutide cleared a crucial obesity trial, moving Lilly one step closer to seeking approval for what could become another major blockbuster in the GLP-1/obesity market. Article Title

CNBC reported that retatrutide cleared a crucial obesity trial, moving Lilly one step closer to seeking approval for what could become another major blockbuster in the GLP-1/obesity market. Positive Sentiment: The New York Times highlighted the same retatrutide results, reinforcing investor optimism that Lilly can keep dominating the rapidly growing weight-loss-drug category. Article Title

The New York Times highlighted the same retatrutide results, reinforcing investor optimism that Lilly can keep dominating the rapidly growing weight-loss-drug category. Positive Sentiment: Reuters said lower-priced Lilly and Novo Nordisk obesity pills are drawing patients away from compounded alternatives, suggesting branded products are gaining share and supporting longer-term commercial demand. Article Title

Reuters said lower-priced Lilly and Novo Nordisk obesity pills are drawing patients away from compounded alternatives, suggesting branded products are gaining share and supporting longer-term commercial demand. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly also completed an $8.9 billion debt offering and acquired Engage Biologics for up to $202 million, moves that support pipeline expansion but may also modestly increase financing and integration costs. Article Title

Lilly also completed an $8.9 billion debt offering and acquired Engage Biologics for up to $202 million, moves that support pipeline expansion but may also modestly increase financing and integration costs. Neutral Sentiment: Reports on Lilly’s TuneLab AI partnership and broader R&D recognition are supportive of the company’s innovation story, but they are less likely to move the stock than the obesity-trial headlines. Article Title

Reports on Lilly’s TuneLab AI partnership and broader R&D recognition are supportive of the company’s innovation story, but they are less likely to move the stock than the obesity-trial headlines. Negative Sentiment: Separately, Lilly disclosed a lawsuit alleging more than $200 million in Trulicity rebate fraud, which is a legal overhang, though it is not the main driver of today’s sentiment. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,260.00 to $1,283.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,218.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $1,016.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $956.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,133.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $940.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,002.07.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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