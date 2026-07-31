Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Acquired by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,753 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $28,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $749,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Manufacturing expansion supports future demand. Lilly and Resilience are investing $750 million to expand U.S. production of diabetes and obesity medicines. The project is expected to add at least 400 jobs in West Chester, Ohio, and lift Resilience’s Ohio workforce above 1,400. Lilly says the investment is part of approximately $55 billion committed to U.S. manufacturing, helping address supply constraints and support growth. Lilly Boosts Diabetes and Obesity Capacity With $750 Million Deal

Lilly and Resilience are investing $750 million to expand U.S. production of diabetes and obesity medicines. The project is expected to add at least 400 jobs in West Chester, Ohio, and lift Resilience’s Ohio workforce above 1,400. Lilly says the investment is part of approximately $55 billion committed to U.S. manufacturing, helping address supply constraints and support growth. Positive Sentiment: Retatrutide reaches a late-stage clinical milestone. Lilly completed a Phase 3 trial of retatrutide, its next-generation obesity and diabetes candidate. The completion sets up a potentially important catalyst when results are released, particularly because the drug could expand Lilly’s position in weight management and related cardiovascular markets. Lilly’s Retatrutide Trial Reaches Completion

Lilly completed a Phase 3 trial of retatrutide, its next-generation obesity and diabetes candidate. The completion sets up a potentially important catalyst when results are released, particularly because the drug could expand Lilly’s position in weight management and related cardiovascular markets. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains broadly favorable, with brokerages assigning a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. Commentators also point to Lilly’s expanding drug pipeline beyond its current weight-loss products as a longer-term growth driver. Consensus Recommendation of Moderate Buy

Analyst coverage remains broadly favorable, with brokerages assigning a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. Commentators also point to Lilly’s expanding drug pipeline beyond its current weight-loss products as a longer-term growth driver. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly’s planned $2.8 billion acquisition of AtaiBeckley would broaden its pipeline into psychedelic-based treatments, but the deal also introduces development and integration risk and is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Eli Lilly Is Acquiring AtaiBeckley for $2.8 Billion

Lilly’s planned $2.8 billion acquisition of AtaiBeckley would broaden its pipeline into psychedelic-based treatments, but the deal also introduces development and integration risk and is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group Bank reduced its 2026 EPS forecast to $35.34 from $36.33, although the revised estimate remains above the broader consensus of $34.91. The adjustment may be weighing on sentiment while LLY trades at a premium valuation and near its 12-month high. Eli Lilly Analyst Estimate Update

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,155.97 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $1,151.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1,043.41. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,249.45.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,281.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,283.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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