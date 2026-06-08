Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,620 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.8% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $150,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,227.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,133.15 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $974.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,012.96. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,166.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVS Caremark reversed its earlier exclusion and will now cover Eli Lilly’s Zepbound, a meaningful reimbursement win that could expand patient access and bolster obesity-drug sales. Article Title

CVS Caremark reversed its earlier exclusion and will now cover Eli Lilly’s Zepbound, a meaningful reimbursement win that could expand patient access and bolster obesity-drug sales. Positive Sentiment: WeightWatchers Med+ is now available through LillyDirect, reinforcing Lilly’s distribution ecosystem and strengthening its leadership in chronic weight management. Article Title

WeightWatchers Med+ is now available through LillyDirect, reinforcing Lilly’s distribution ecosystem and strengthening its leadership in chronic weight management. Positive Sentiment: Lilly announced a new Phase 2b obesity trial for macupatide–eloralintide, adding another potential growth driver to its weight-loss pipeline beyond current GLP-1 products. Article Title

Lilly announced a new Phase 2b obesity trial for macupatide–eloralintide, adding another potential growth driver to its weight-loss pipeline beyond current GLP-1 products. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer highlighted Lilly as a potential winner against competitors, with attention on its new pill version of its weight-loss drug and broader competitive advantages. Article Title

Jim Cramer highlighted Lilly as a potential winner against competitors, with attention on its new pill version of its weight-loss drug and broader competitive advantages. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to frame LLY as a long-term winner, citing strong execution, deal-making, and diversification efforts beyond obesity drugs. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to frame LLY as a long-term winner, citing strong execution, deal-making, and diversification efforts beyond obesity drugs. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly also received coverage around its Phase 3 Libretto-432 cancer study and a $1.9 billion Ascidian partnership, both of which support the pipeline but are longer-term in nature. Article Title

Lilly also received coverage around its Phase 3 Libretto-432 cancer study and a $1.9 billion Ascidian partnership, both of which support the pipeline but are longer-term in nature. Neutral Sentiment: Broader health-care sector commentary and stock-screen articles were generally supportive, but they are less likely to be a direct driver of LLY’s move than the CVS and pipeline news. Article Title

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

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