Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,447,173 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 46,878 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.1% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.15% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $1,331,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,789,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. May Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations now owns 10,834 shares of the company's stock worth $11,643,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,197.88 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,249.45. The company's 50 day moving average is $1,140.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,041.08. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,251.00 to $1,334.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,283.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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