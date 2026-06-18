Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Bought by Artia Global Partners LP

Artia Global Partners LP boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 76.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,500 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 7.5% of Artia Global Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Artia Global Partners LP's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $54,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock worth $29,789,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock worth $32,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock worth $33,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,165 shares of the company's stock worth $126,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 9,232 shares of the company's stock worth $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,183.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,283.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,227.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of LLY opened at $1,111.43 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,182.73. The firm's 50 day moving average is $1,009.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1,016.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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