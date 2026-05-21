Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Bought by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 149.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,155 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.0% of Aspen Investment Management Inc's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,344.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,218.33.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,016.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $956.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.48. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $940.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,002.07. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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