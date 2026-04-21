Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Bought by CM Wealth Advisors LLC

CM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,924 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.7% of CM Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. CM Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock worth $19,141,787,000 after buying an additional 4,332,008 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,525,902 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,823,977,000 after acquiring an additional 964,675 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 47.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,309,006 shares of the company's stock worth $1,761,772,000 after acquiring an additional 744,868 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $512,022,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,001,509 shares of the company's stock worth $7,628,447,000 after purchasing an additional 579,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,293.00 to $1,294.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,234.00 to $1,296.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,168.00 to $1,163.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,224.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.7%

LLY stock opened at $920.62 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,133.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $869.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $968.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $984.09.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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