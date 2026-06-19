Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,011,005 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,936 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.5% of Invesco Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $3,235,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock worth $88,087,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,361,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,002,744,000 after purchasing an additional 635,358 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,141,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,593,019 shares of the company's stock worth $16,757,510,000 after purchasing an additional 407,166 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,154,619,000 after buying an additional 61,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $1,098.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,013.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,016.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,182.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,285.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $1,119.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,227.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

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