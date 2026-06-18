Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,441,977 shares of the company's stock after selling 85,897 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 2.1% of Janus Henderson Group PLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.47% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $4,754,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company's stock worth $12,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,873,000. Ehrenkranz Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $753,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 271.5% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,416,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,227.74.

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Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of LLY opened at $1,111.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,009.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,016.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,182.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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