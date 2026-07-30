Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,347,394 shares of the company's stock after selling 94,583 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.9% of Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.46% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $3,982,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 501 shares of the company's stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company's stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lilly’s pipeline beyond its GLP-1 weight-loss franchise—including oncology and other newer medicines—is expected to support future growth and diversify the business. Analysts also point to several potentially important programs moving through development. Lilly pipeline article

Lilly’s pipeline beyond its GLP-1 weight-loss franchise—including oncology and other newer medicines—is expected to support future growth and diversify the business. Analysts also point to several potentially important programs moving through development. Positive Sentiment: The company’s $2.8 billion acquisition of AtaiBeckley expands its presence in emerging psychedelic-based mental-health treatments, signaling that Lilly is investing beyond its current GLP-1 leadership. Lilly AtaiBeckley acquisition article

The company’s $2.8 billion acquisition of AtaiBeckley expands its presence in emerging psychedelic-based mental-health treatments, signaling that Lilly is investing beyond its current GLP-1 leadership. Positive Sentiment: Expansion of research and development activity in China, along with plans for a new Lehigh Valley manufacturing plant, could strengthen Lilly’s global research and production capacity. Lilly China R&D article

Expansion of research and development activity in China, along with plans for a new Lehigh Valley manufacturing plant, could strengthen Lilly’s global research and production capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly is one of the market’s most closely watched companies in next week’s earnings slate. The report may be a near-term catalyst, particularly as investors assess demand for its GLP-1 medicines and progress in its broader portfolio. Week ahead earnings preview

Lilly is one of the market’s most closely watched companies in next week’s earnings slate. The report may be a near-term catalyst, particularly as investors assess demand for its GLP-1 medicines and progress in its broader portfolio. Negative Sentiment: Pre-earnings estimates are mixed. Zacks says Lilly may lack the indicators typically associated with an earnings beat, while Erste Group reduced its FY2026 EPS forecast to $35.34 from $36.33. That caution may be weighing on the stock ahead of results. Lilly earnings expectations

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,283.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,344.00 to $1,347.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,283.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of LLY opened at $1,210.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,249.45. The stock's 50 day moving average is $1,148.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,042.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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