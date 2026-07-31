Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,009 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,703 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.2% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners' portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners' holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Cornerstone Wealth LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.5% in the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company's stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the company's stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Ariadne Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.1% during the first quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 1,234 shares of the company's stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.0% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Manufacturing expansion supports future demand. Lilly and Resilience are investing $750 million to expand U.S. production of diabetes and obesity medicines. The project is expected to add at least 400 jobs in West Chester, Ohio, and lift Resilience’s Ohio workforce above 1,400. Lilly says the investment is part of approximately $55 billion committed to U.S. manufacturing, helping address supply constraints and support growth. Lilly Boosts Diabetes and Obesity Capacity With $750 Million Deal

Lilly and Resilience are investing $750 million to expand U.S. production of diabetes and obesity medicines. The project is expected to add at least 400 jobs in West Chester, Ohio, and lift Resilience’s Ohio workforce above 1,400. Lilly says the investment is part of approximately $55 billion committed to U.S. manufacturing, helping address supply constraints and support growth. Positive Sentiment: Retatrutide reaches a late-stage clinical milestone. Lilly completed a Phase 3 trial of retatrutide, its next-generation obesity and diabetes candidate. The completion sets up a potentially important catalyst when results are released, particularly because the drug could expand Lilly’s position in weight management and related cardiovascular markets. Lilly’s Retatrutide Trial Reaches Completion

Lilly completed a Phase 3 trial of retatrutide, its next-generation obesity and diabetes candidate. The completion sets up a potentially important catalyst when results are released, particularly because the drug could expand Lilly’s position in weight management and related cardiovascular markets. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains broadly favorable, with brokerages assigning a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. Commentators also point to Lilly’s expanding drug pipeline beyond its current weight-loss products as a longer-term growth driver. Consensus Recommendation of Moderate Buy

Analyst coverage remains broadly favorable, with brokerages assigning a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. Commentators also point to Lilly’s expanding drug pipeline beyond its current weight-loss products as a longer-term growth driver. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly’s planned $2.8 billion acquisition of AtaiBeckley would broaden its pipeline into psychedelic-based treatments, but the deal also introduces development and integration risk and is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Eli Lilly Is Acquiring AtaiBeckley for $2.8 Billion

Lilly’s planned $2.8 billion acquisition of AtaiBeckley would broaden its pipeline into psychedelic-based treatments, but the deal also introduces development and integration risk and is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group Bank reduced its 2026 EPS forecast to $35.34 from $36.33, although the revised estimate remains above the broader consensus of $34.91. The adjustment may be weighing on sentiment while LLY trades at a premium valuation and near its 12-month high. Eli Lilly Analyst Estimate Update

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,283.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,283.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of LLY opened at $1,155.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,249.45. The stock's 50 day moving average is $1,151.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,043.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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